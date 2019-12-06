Siddaramaiah wonders why voters still support BJP

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday wondered why voters supported the BJP despite his government's good schemes.

"It's me who started Kittur Rani Channamma Jayanti and Kempegowda Jayanti, not B S Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, Kumaraswamy or Deve Gowda. I launched Anna Bhagya, Krishi Bhagya, Shaadi Baghya, Ksheera Bhagya schemes and distributed shoes to school children. Despite all this, people still vote for the BJP. I don't understand this," he said at Hosur village.

Siddaramaiah criticised Chief Minister Yediyurappa for cancelling Tipu Jayanti. Like Emperor Ashoka, Tipu was also a king who fought against the British four times and hence he started Tipu Jayanti.

"Why did you cancel Tipu Jayanti? Why do you hate that community? Aren't that community members human beings?" he questioned Yediyurappa.

Voters should be wise or else BJP would come to power.