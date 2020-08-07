Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra tests Covid-19 positive; Wakf Board chairman dies of coronavirus

Karnataka State Wakf Board chairman Dr Mohammed Yusuf died of Covid-19 at a private hospital here on Friday.

The 65-year old was suffering from renal ailments and was undergoing treatment for the past 20 days, according to his family. He was appointed as chairman to the Board, last year.

Congress MLA Dr Yathindra, son of Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah, tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. He is currently under quarantine. Siddaramaiah had also tested positive during the week and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, Siddaramaiah's symptoms had improved since admission and he was comfortable at present.

On the health condition of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who also tested positive, the hospital said that the CM was comfortable and attending to his duties from his room.