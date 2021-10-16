Siddarmaiah 'terminator' of minority leaders, says H D Kumaraswamy

Former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday dubbed Congress' Siddaramaiah as "terminator" as he accused him of trying to finish off minority leaders in the Congress.
Beginning with the recent incident of KPCC media coordinator MA Saleem being expelled, Siddaramaiah has plotted against several Muslim leaders, Kumaraswamy charged.
"In order to promote his own loyalists in the party, Siddaramaiah has been targeting Muslim leaders. On one hand, he projects himself as if he has taken a patent for minority welfare. On the other, he snubs their growth within his party," Kumaraswamy said in a series of tweets targeting the former Congress chief minister.
"In 2012, Congress candidate for Legislative Council Iqbal Ahmed lost against Byrathi Suresh, a then independent candidate. In 2016 bypolls for Hebbal, Congress gave the ticket to CK Jaffer Sharief's grandson Rehman Sharief. A lobby was done against his candidature. Sharief eventually lost the bypolls. Both these defeats were designed by Siddaramaiah," Kumaraswamy said, adding that former ministers Roshan Baig and Tanveer Sait were also insulted by the Congress.
Kumaraswamy pointed out that while Saleem was expelled for his "whispers" about KPCC president DK Shivakumar, former MP VS Ugrappa was just given a show-cause notice. The JD(S) leader said this was a ploy against minority leaders.
