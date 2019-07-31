Siddhartha’s father Gangaiah Hegde in coma

Gangaiah Hegde, a nonagenarian, father of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder V G Siddhartha, is said to be in Mysuru in a private hospital. He is said to be in a coma and is not in a position to know about the death of his son.

The management of Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital, in Nazarbad, in the city, confirmed that Hegde (95) was admitted due to age-related ailments on July 9 and was discharged on July 28. Managing director of the hospital Dr H V Santhrupth, a general surgeon, himself tended to Hegde, hospital sources said. Dr Santhrupth is a close relative of Siddhartha’s father-in-law S M Krishna, former chief minister.

However, it is said that Gangaiah Hegde is under observation in the ICU of the hospital. The hospital management has guarded secrecy on the presence of Gangaiah Hegde in Mysuru as they fear that he might be disturbed by well-wishers. His wife Vasanthi was his caretaker in the hospital. Vasanthi left for Muidgere after she learnt that her son Siddhartha had gone missing on Monday.

It is learnt that Siddhartha used to visit the hospital often, to see his father. He had come to the hospital on Saturday (July 27) also.