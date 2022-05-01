Single window committee clears projects worth Rs 2,500 crore

The State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) of the government has approved as many as 60 industrial projects worth close to Rs 2,500 crore. These projects have the potential to generate about 9,000 jobs, according to an official release.

The SLSWCC is headed by Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, Murugesh Nirani. In its meeting on Saturday, the committee approved projects cumulatively amounting to Rs 2,465.94 crore. Among the new investments approved are Siddhasiri Souhard Sahakari Niyamit (Rs.361.15 cr), Goodrich Aerospace Services Private Limited (Rs.255.45 crore), Davanagere Sugar Company Limited (Rs 99 crore) and Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt Ltd (Rs 84 crore).

In April, the State High Level Clearance Committee led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had cleared projects worth Rs 11,495 crore.

