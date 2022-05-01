Single window committee clears projects worth Rs 2,500 crore

The State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) of the government has approved as many as 60 industrial projects worth close to Rs 2,500 crore. These projects have the potential to generate about 9,000 jobs, according to an official release.
The SLSWCC is headed by Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, Murugesh Nirani. In its meeting on Saturday, the committee approved projects cumulatively amounting to Rs 2,465.94 crore. Among the new investments approved are Siddhasiri Souhard Sahakari Niyamit (Rs.361.15 cr), Goodrich Aerospace Services Private Limited (Rs.255.45 crore), Davanagere Sugar Company Limited (Rs 99 crore) and Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt Ltd (Rs 84 crore).
In April, the State High Level Clearance Committee led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had cleared projects worth Rs 11,495 crore.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Netflix drops Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'
DH Toon | Govt needs more space for sedition law
Eid-ul-Fitr on May 3, says moon-sighting panel
How India Inc is trying to become more inclusive
Sudden showers pile misery on Bengaluru
Excessive heat in summers can damage your eyes: Experts
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on anxiety attacks
Netizens thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain