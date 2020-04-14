Sira doctor helps patients battling for life in USA

Sira doctor helps Covid-19 patients battling for life in USA

DHNS, Tumakuru,
Dr Arun Ranganath

Dr Arun Ranganath, who originally hails from Sira in Tumakuru district, is treating Covid-19 positive patients at the Maine General Medical Centre in the USA 15 hours day. 

Dr Arun is the son of Late Ranganath and Shivakumari of Sira. After his schooling in Sira, he graduated from Mysore Medical College and served for a while in Delhi and England. He has been serving in Maine, USA for the last four years.  

Dr Arun is heading the intensive care unit (ICU) where Covid-19 patients who are in a critical condition are treated. 

Speaking to Prajavani (DH's sister publication), Dr Arun said that doctors play a critical role in the current scenario wherein the Coronavirus is taking lives across the world. "Some doctors are hesitating to come forward and treat patients. Others with them should build confidence in them. If doctors fail to provide care in such a crisis, it is wrong," he opined. 

"Covid-19 will not go away due to a lockdown. Lockdown is a precautionary measure. The number of cases is lower in India because of the lockdown imposed and this is helping doctors treat the sick," he observed.

