Sira is no longer a containment zone

DHNS
DHNS, Sira (Tumakuru district),
  • May 06 2020, 21:03 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 21:05 ist

The containment measures clamped on certain areas of Sira city have been relaxed and with this, the district as a whole has been declared an orange zone. 

The second Covid-19 positive case was reported in Sira and the person succumbed to the pandemic. He was also the third person to die of Covid-19 in the state. In view of all this, Begum Mohalla of Sira was sealed down and the city was declared a containment zone. But on Wednesday, as per government orders, all sorts of shops were allowed to open for business.  

 

 

