Sira MLA passes away after prolonged illness

JD(S) MLA B Sathyanarayana, admitted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road passed away in the late hours of Tuesday.

According to the hospital, he was under treatment for prolonged illness and passed away at 10.45 pm. The MLA from Sira constituency in Tumakuru district was 69 years old.

"He was suffering for a long period of time with advanced chronic liver disease. He was in a very critical state and was under treatment at the intensive care unit for secondary to septicaemia with multisystem organ failure," the hospital said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, confusion had prevailed over the health of the MLA ministers in the state cabinet, JD(S) and Congress leaders released condolence messages over his death. Several tweets of ministers regarding the same was subsequently deleted.

This had prompted Dr Manish Rai, Director of the hospital to clarify that he was still in a "very critical state". However, he breathed his last later in the day.

JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, in a message, condoled the demise. "My association with him spanned over three decades," he said, adding that his demise has caused irreparable damage to the state.