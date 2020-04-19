Sira's Begum Mohalla sealed down on govt order

Begum Mohalla, a locality in Sira city where a senior citizen succumbed to Covid-19, has been sealed down on the orders of the government. A 100-metre radius from the deceased's house was sealed down Saturday night.

When the 63-year-old man died of Covid-19, a 3-km radius from his house was declared a 'red zone' and a 7-km radius there was declared a 'buffer zone'. Great care was taken to ensure no one leaves or enters the red zone.

Later it so happened that the deceased's 13-year-old son also tested positive for the virus and was treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Chest Diseases in Bengaluru and later discharged when he recovered completely.

Others who had come into primary contact with the boy and his father were also discharged when all of them, including the boy, tested negative after treatment.

Meanwhile, fearing the spread of Coronavirus from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, despite the lockdown, villagers of Bargur have 'self-imposed' a seal down to prevent people from entering or leaving the village. Except for pharmacies, milk shops and hospitals all other establishments have been shut down and no one is allowed to get out their houses.