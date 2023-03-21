Sirsi-Kumta highway widening gets MoEF nod

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
  • Mar 21 2023, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 05:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The union environment ministry has given final clearance for diverting 54 acres of forest for the work on widening the Sirsi-Kumta highway, notwithstanding the opposition from activists.

Activists had opposed the plan to widen the road by citing the landslides in the Western Ghats over the last three years.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHA) had originally sought 98.46 acres of forest land, stating that the project was taken up under Bharathmala Pariyojana phase 1 to improve connectivity to ports. The forest land requirement was reduced to 53.77 acres later.

Following clearances from the expert committee, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) laid down conditions for the stage two approval.

In a latter dated March 16, the ministry has said agreed for diversion on condition that compensatory afforestation is taken up on 107.55 acre of land at Sampakanad village in Sirsi taluk.

The letter also bars NHAI from establishing a labour camp on forest land and cautions against damaging the flora and fauna.

