Site for AIIMS in Hubballi-Dharwad inspected: Centre

The Centre on Tuesday said that a high-level officials team from the central government has already inspected the site suggested by Karnataka Government in Hubballi-Dharwad to set up an AIIMS.

Replying to a question of Narayana K, of the BJP, the Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar said in Rajya Sabha that the government has plans to set up AIIMS in various parts of the country under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), in a phased manner.

Request for setting up of AIIMS in Karnataka has been received from the state government and the site suggested by the state government for the establishment of AIIMS in Hubli–Dharwad region has also been inspected by a central team, the minister said.

