Six in RS poll fray, Gowda-Kharge talks fail

The June 10 Rajya Sabha election is set for a photo finish with six candidates in the fray for four seats that are up for grabs.

Friday was the last day for candidates to withdraw their nominations. None did.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh and two-time MLC Lehar Singh Siroya of the BJP, former Union minister Jairam Ramesh and educationist Mansoor Ali Khan of the Congress and D Kupendra Reddy of the JD(S) are in the fray.

A candidate will need 45 votes to win. Of the four Rajya Sabha seats, the BJP can win two, the Congress one and the JD(S) none based on their strength in the Assembly.

All three parties have fielded a candidate for the fourth seat despite not having enough votes - Siroya, Khan and Reddy.

Also read | Rajya Sabha polls: Congress issues whip, won’t withdraw second candidate

The JD(S) and the Congress tried playing the secular card against each other: the regional party wanted Khan to withdraw from the fray whereas the Congress preferred Reddy out.

Leader of the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s parleys with JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda did not yield the intended result. Apparently, Kharge was unhappy with Khan’s candidature. Congress has issued a whip to all its lawmakers. Opposition Chief Whip Ajay Dharam Singh has asked all Congress MLAs to vote for the party’s candidates during the Rajya Sabha election that will be held in room 106 in Vidhana Soudha between 9 am and 4 pm on June 10.

“Why should we withdraw our candidate? We have fielded (Khan) because we want to win,” Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said. When pointed out that Congress does not have enough numbers to make Khan win, Siddaramaiah said: “Does the BJP and JD(S) have the numbers? We have our votes intact, including 71 second preference votes.”

Siddaramaiah also said that Congress expects lawmakers to cast conscience votes. “I can’t tell you now who will vote for us,” he said, hinting at the possibility of cross-voting.

The Congress has fielded Khan, its second candidate despite having votes enough to win just one seat, in an attempt to put the JD(S) on the mat. Privately, however, some Congress leaders feel that this would end up helping the BJP.

The BJP has an edge as it has more second preference votes to win the fourth seat.