Six killed, five injured in separate accidents

Six people were killed, while five others were injured in two separate accidents in Ballari and Kalaburagi districts on Thursday.

Najeer Saab (30), a resident of Chanal village in Ballari taluk, Pampapati (48), and Akhil (4), both from Korlagundi, were killed on the spot in a collision between two bikes at Balaji camp near Sridhargadde, said the police.

Ashabi from Chanal, who sustained severe injuries, is battling for life at Vims, Ballai, added the police.

The two bikes were heading from Chanal and Talur to Ballari when the collision occurred.

In a similar collision between two bikes near Shahbad cross-Kattisangavi bridge in Jevargi taluk in Kalaburagi district, Nayeem Mohiuddin (20) and Khwaja Hussain (18) were killed on the spot, while Muzamil (18), died at the hospital.

Misba, Sohail, Omar and Zakir, who sustained injuries, are being treated at a private hospital. They are stated to be critical, said the police.

None of them were wearing helmets when accident occurred, added the police.

They were riding bikes on Jevargi-Kalaburagi main road in festive mood as they had celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Thursday.