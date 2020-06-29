More cops in Ullal Station test positive for Covid-19

Six more personnel from Ullal Police Station test positive for Covid-19

  • Jun 29 2020, 15:23 ist
Five police personnel and a Home Guard attached to Ullal Police Station have been tested positive for Covid-19.  

With this, 10 personnel attached to the Ullal Police Station have been tested positive for coronavirus so far.

In addition to the police personnel, two suspects arrested by the Ullal police on the charges of murder attempt at Thokkottu Olapete too were tested positive for Covid-19, on Sunday (June 28).

Police had arrested 42-year-old and a 32-year-old man from T C Road in Thokkottu on the charges of a murder attempt on a meat shop owner recently. After the police personnel was tested positive, the throat swab of the suspects too was collected and the report tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. 

