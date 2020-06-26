Six new Covid-19 cases in Kodagu

Six fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Kodagu on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by DC’s office.

A family of three comprising husband, wife and a two-year-old child - all have tested positive. The family had a travel history to Bengaluru. After their return to the district, they stayed at Undi in Virajpet taluk and Nelyahudikeri in Somwarpet taluk.

Other cases are—A 24-year-old person from Shanivarasanthe in Somwarpet taluk, who had returned from Pune, a 23-year-old person from Kondangeri of Virajpet taluk, who had a travel history to Sharjah and a 46-year-old person from Hulase, Kushalnagar, who had returned from Bengaluru.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

All six infected have been admitted to the district Covid-19 hospital in Madikeri, the bulletin stated.

In fact, on Thursday, the district had reported two fresh cases.

One patient is from Karkalli Bane of Somwarpet taluk. A teenager, 14, had contracted the virus from a 36-year-old patient who had Covid-19 and was from Shirangala in Kodlipet.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 26

Another person is 26-year-old and belongs to Kolagadale of Madikeri taluk and has international travel history to Qatar.

In the wake of newly confirmed cases, Undi, Nelyahudikeri and Hulase have been brought under containment zones and the total number of containment zones in the district has risen to 18.

The Covid-19 tally of the district is 36. Three have already been discharged and the number of active cases is 33.

Shops to close after 2 pm

Kodagu District Chamber of Commerce and Industry president M B Devaiah said that the shopkeepers had voluntarily decided to carry out business from 6 am and 2 pm from June 27 as Covid-19 cases are rapidly increasing in the district. Shops will remain closed on Sundays.

Meanwhile, hairdressers in the district to have decided to close the salons till June 30. Salon owners are at high risk as they come in close contact with customers. The salons have been closed from Thursday itself.

More than 490 hairdressers in the district have refrained from work, Savita Samaja Madikeri taluk president Madhu said and added that the members would take a decision on reopening the shops after looking into the Covid-19 cases in the district, in July.