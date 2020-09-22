Snippets September 23

BJP MLAs fall on Siddaramaiah's feet

Two BJP MLAs were seen falling at the feet of the Leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah, in the Assembly lounge on Tuesday.

Upon seeing Siddaramaiah, Jagaluru BJP MLA SV Ramachandra and Shorapur MLA Rajugouda fell at his feet. They were soon joined by Koppal Congress MLA Raghavendra Hitnal.

Hundred years' blessing

Senior Congress leader R V Deshpande has an oxygen saturation level of 98 and he will live for a hundred years, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah quipped, leaving the Assembly in splits.

"For Covid patients, one has to ensure that the oxygen level does not drop below 90. It has to be tested every day. Recently, when some of us got tested, all our oxygen levels were between 92 and 94, but Deshpande's was 98," he said.

KPCC or KPSC?

A slip of the tongue statement mixing up the Karnataka Public Services Commission (KPSC) with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), made by Municipalities Minister K C Narayana Gowda brought laughter in the Legislative Council.

Answering a question on recruitment in the Municipal Administration department, Gowda said the department had sent a proposal to the KPCC, while he clearly meant to say KPSC. Opposition leaders joked that the minister's statement signaled that he may join KPCC in the future.