A soldier from Nerli village in Hukkeri taluk was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists at Srinagar on Wednesday night.

Chetan Basavaraj Patil (27) was a resident of Nerli village. He was in the Army for eight years. He was engaged and was set to marry in January.

His family members said his mortal remains will be brought via Pune to Nerli village on Friday night for last rites.