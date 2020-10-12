Soldier pays tribute to the army, names daughter Sainya

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 12 2020, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 15:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Little did Havaldar Prashanth Poojary and his wife Asha know that their decision to name their daughter 'Sainya' would be lauded by all. The news has gone viral on social media.

Prashanth, from Hebri, has been serving in the Indian Army for the last several years and is now posted in Jammu.

As an honour to the profession, the couple decided to name their daughter Sainya (meaning army).

"It is an attempt to instil the spirit of patriotism and motivate her to serve the nation when she grows up," Poojary's wife, Asha said

The news of the naming went viral on social media and the couple's decision was widely celebrated.

Indian Army
Karnataka

