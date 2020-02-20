Soldier's family alleges boycott by villagers

A soldier from Totguppi village in Ramdurg taluk and serving in Jammu and Kashmir has alleged that people in his village have boycotted his family.

Mallikarjun, the father of Vithal Katkol, the soldier in question, told reporters on Thursday that people had boycotted them for the last three years and none speaks to them. The priests are not ready to conduct rituals in his family, said Mallikarjun.

A complaint in this regard was first made in 2017 and officials had then visited the village and mediated between the family and the villagers to reach a compromise. But the villagers continued the boycott after a few days.

Ramdurg tahsildar Girish Swadi visited the village and collected information from Katkol's family and other residents.