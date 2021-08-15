Some doubting, criticising me, but I will march ahead to success: Bommai

In stark contrast to the usual practice of reading out a prepared speech during the Independence Day celebrations at Field Marshal Manek Shaw parade ground, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday surprised many by speaking on the issues that were not part of his prepared speech.

Bommai thanked former CM BS Yediyurappa while remembering him in the middle of his Independence Day speech. "I am aware that ​​some people are doubting me and ​a few others are making critical remarks too. I will march ahead on the steps of these doubts and remarks​ to achieve success​," Bommai said.

Acknowledging that he has only 20 months of tenure, Bommai said, "I am very well aware that I am left with only 20 months in power. Within that short time, I will work towards implementing short and long term plans in the overall interest of the state."

Reiterating that people-friendly administration is the aim of the state government, Bommai vowed to bring reforms in all levels of administration while promising to deliver government services to the doorstep of citizens.