Soon, ‘e-question bank’ for SSLC exam

SSLC students will no longer have to run to the market to buy question banks to prepare for the exam.

In a much-needed move, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is setting up an ‘e-question bank’ for the benefit of students appearing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (SSLC) to be held in March/April 2020.

The question bank will have previous years’ examination question papers at one place for the benefit of students. In order to get the system in place, the board is taking the help of subject experts to create question banks.

“It is normal that during the final exams students head to the market to get previous years question papers.

Keeping that in mind, we have taken a decision to create an ‘e-question bank’ so that students can get access to question banks at one place,” said a senior official from the board.

These question papers can be downloaded and referred to while preparing for the final exams.

“The question papers for the last few years will be scanned and uploaded on the website,” the official added.

According to officials, the question bank can be accessed by students after the completion of preparatory exams. Even additional question papers, which were set for previous years’ exams and not utilised, will be uploaded.

PU model

The Department of Pre-University Education was the first to set up a question bank for students appearing for the second-year PUC board exams.

At the PUC-level, previous years’ question papers from the department as well as question papers from private persons will be uploaded.