Soon, mobile liquor stores for tribal hamlets

Tipplers residing in tribal thaandas (hamlets) have good news in store for them as the state government is mulling to introduce mobile liquor shops.

According to Excise Minister H Nagesh, though the first priority of the government was to get these tipplers to become teetotalers, the mobile units were being introduced to prevent them from consuming bootlegged liquor.

“We are in the process of identifying hamlets where such mobile units will be dispatched,” he said.

To a question on mobile apps to deliver liquor to homes, he said though there was a proposal, implementation was affected due to regulations that required people to possess permits to keep liquor at home.

“A decision on that should be taken at a

higher level. Deputy Commissioner (revenue) of excise will then have to issue permits before such a programme is implemented,” he said.

Noting that there was a decline in liquor sales in Yadgir, Raichur and other parts of Hyderabad-Karnataka, he said it was due to the availability of cheaper Indian Made Liquor in Telangana.

“I have directed officials to prepare an action plan to increase sales in the region,” he said.

On issuing new licences for bars, he said the public were opposed to the decision. There is a demand from rural areas for new licences as people have to travel 15-20 km for buying liquor. However, the Cabinet has to decide before new licences are issued, he added.