SOP for panchayat polls soon, poll panel informs Karnataka High Court

The state election commission on Wednesday informed the Karnataka High Court that it is in the process of finalising the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the conduct of elections to 5,800 gram panchayats in the state.

The high court has directed the state government to look into the proposal by the commission for the funds required to hold the elections.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed the direction on the basis of the affidavit filed by the state election commission. The PIL is filed by Congress MLC K C Kondaiah and others.

Appearing for the state election commission, senior advocate K N Phaneendra, informed the court that the publication of the final voters list for all the gram panchayats was expected to be issued by August 31. The affidavit further stated that the election commission had also sought the preparation of the SOP from the Health department. The SOP was expected to be finalised shortly.

The counsel informed that the commission had estimated that the funds required for the elections will be around Rs 185 crore. The additional expenditure for undertaking safety measures due to Covid-19 has been estimated at Rs 65 crore. The commission has requested the state government to immediately release the funds.

"We direct the state to look into the proposals and take a decision at the earliest with a view to enable the holding of elections which are overdue," the bench said. The matter has been posted for further hearing on September 18.