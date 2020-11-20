South Korean Deputy Consul General to visit Bengaluru for trade talks

The Deputy Consul General of Republic of Korea, Chennai, will visit Bengaluru from November 24 to 27 to explore and enhance trade investments with the state government of Karnataka.

In a statement, the Consulate General of Republic of Korea said Lee will meet senior officials of the state government, police, customs and immigration and representatives of Korean community, including businesses, in Bengaluru.

Lee said “Before the Coronavirus, some Korean companies and regional governments showed interest in investing in Bengaluru. The Consulate and the Karnataka government will start a joint campaign to resuscitate Koreans’ interest here.”

Lee’s visit comes after officers from the state government travelled to Seoul in the first week of November. The officials, the release said, will play a key role as the connecting bridge to expedite trades and investment between Korea and Karnataka.

At present, about 40 Korean companies with more than 1,000 Korean nationals are in Karnataka. The investment of $300 million in Ola by Hyundai and Kia last year and recent investment of $40 million in Zomato by a Korean funding agency are a few instances of Korean investors’ interest in Bengaluru.