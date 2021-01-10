South Western Railway cancels 19 trains for yard work in Hubballi

As many as 19 trains have been cancelled on various days in January due to yard modelling work at Hubballi, the South Western Railway has announced.

1. SSS Hubballi-Hyderabad Express Special (07319) will be cancelled for 10 days, including on January 10 and from January 20 to 28.

2. Hyderabad-SSS Hubballi Express Special (07320) will be cancelled for 10 days, including on January 11 and from January 21 to 29.

3. Dharwad-Solapur-Dharwad Passenger Special (07322/07321) will be cancelled from January 10 to 28 (19 days) from Dharwad end and from January 11 to 29 (19 days) from Solapur end.

4. SSS Hubballi -Solapur- SSS Hubballi Passenger Special (07332/07331) will be cancelled from January 10 to 28 (19 days) from Hubballi end and from January 11 to 29 (19 days) from Solapur end.

5. SSS Hubballi-Ballari-SSS Hubballi (07337/07338) Passenger Special will be cancelled from January 21 to 28 (8 days) from both ends.

6. Mysuru-Dharwad-Mysuru Express Special (07301/07302) will be cancelled from January 22 to 27 (6 days) from Mysuru end and from January 23 to 28 (6 days) from Dharwad end.

7. KSR Bengaluru-Gandhidham Express Special (06506) will be cancelled on January 23.

8. Gandhidham-KSR Bengaluru Express Special (06505) will be cancelled on January 26.

9. Jodhpur-KSR Bengaluru Express Special (06507) will be cancelled on January 23.

10. KSR Bengaluru-Jodhpur Express Special (06508) will be cancelled on January 25.

11. Ajmer-Mysuru Express Special (06209) will be cancelled on January 24.

12. Mysuru-Ajmer Express Special (06210) will be cancelled on January 26.

13. Vijayawada- SSS Hubballi-Vijayawada Express Special (07225/07226) will be cancelled from January 20 to 29 (10 days) from Vijayawada end and from January 21 to 30 (10 days) from SSS Hubballi end.

14. Yesvantpur-Vasco Da Gama-Yesvantpur Express Special (07339/07340) will be cancelled from January 23 to 29 (7 days) from Yesvantpur end and from January 22 to 28 (7 days) from Vasco Da Gama end.

15. SSS Hubballi-Varanasi Express Special (07323) will be cancelled on January 22.

16. Varanasi-Hubballi Express Special (07324) will be cancelled on January 24.

17. SSS Hubballi-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-SSS Hubballi Express Special (07317/07318) will be cancelled from January 20 to 28 (9 days) from Hubballi end and from January 21 to 29 (9 days) from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus end.

18. H Nizamuddin-Yesvantpur Express Special (02630) will be cancelled on January 22 and on 27.

19. Yesvantpur-H. Nizamuddin Express Special (02629) will be cancelled on January 26 and 28.