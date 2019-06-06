SP warns of stern action against miscreants

Tension prevailed in Gandhinagar of Chowdlu Gram Panchayat here on Wednesday after some miscreants allegedly threw stones during Eid-ul-Fitr procession.

When the faithful were walking in a procession, one Pravin Kumar, who was driving a car, had allegedly used the shrill horn. Accusing Pravin of trying to ram his car against children, some people threw stones at his car. Karim Baig, Ajim Baig, Humayun Baig and Chand from Chowdeshwari Block are the accused. Cases have been registered against them. Two boys, aged 14 and 12 years who suffered injuries in stone pelting, have been admitted to the government hospital in the town.

When CPI Nanjudegowda and other police personnel went to the hospital, Humayun Baig and his wife Shahina entered into an altercation with them. The couple allegedly tried to attack the police. Cases have been registered against the couple for preventing the police from discharging their duty.

SP Suman D Pennekar and DySP Dinakar Shetty visited the spot. Police security has been tightened in the town.

The SP warned of stern legal measures against those who try to disturb peace and order.