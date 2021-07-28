Speak Out: July 28, 2021

Speak Out: July 28, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jul 28 2021, 01:08 ist
  updated: Jul 28 2021, 04:52 ist

Five-time legislator Basavaraj Bommai will take oath as Karnataka’s chief minister on Wednesday, a decision the BJP took after weighing several factors, including the caste and the region he represents. 

