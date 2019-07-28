Speaker has set a bad precedent, says Prahlad Joshi

Criticising Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar for invoking Anti-defection law to disqualify the rebel MLAs, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that the Speaker had set a bad precedent, and it was a blot on the Constitution.

Speaking to media persons in Dharwad on the sidelines of a programme on Sunday, Joshi said, "The rebel MLAs had submitted their resignation letters after the Supreme Court had given them the stipulated time to resign. However, the Speaker, before accepting their resignation, has disqualified them which is against the law. It's (Speaker's) is a constitutional chair, and he/she has to act wisely and as per the Constitution."

There is no doubt that the rebel MLAs, who are disqualified, will get justice in the court of law, he said.

"Ramesh Kumar had earned credibility and built a good image in his political career. But, this act has damaged his personality," he added.

He further said, the BJP has nothing to do with the disqualification of the rebel MLAs. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will pass the floor test and give a good administration for the remaining term.

To a query on some MLAs from JD(S) pressing their leadership to support the BJP, Joshi said, "The BJP has strength in the House to prove its majority. However, the party will welcome all the MLAs who extend unconditional support to the government, he added.