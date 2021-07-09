Special court bins pvt plaint against CM, son, others

Bengaluru, DHNS

On Thursday, the special court of elected representatives (MPs/MLAs) dismissed a private complaint filed against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Minister S T Somashekar and others, including three family members of the chief minister, over allegations of corruption and money laundering activities.

Judge B Jayantha Kumar dismissed the complaint in the absence of a valid sanction.

The private complaint was filed by T J Abraham, a social activist. Besides Yediyurappa, the complaint named his son B Y Vijayendra, grandson Shashidhar Maradi and son-in-law Virupakshappa Yamakanamaradi. The complaint also accused Virupakshappa’s son-in-law Sanjay Sree, contractor Chandrakant Ramalingam, IAS officer G C Prakash and others.

Abraham had initially filed the complaint with the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). On December 15, 2020, the ACB had closed the complaint. Subsequently, Abraham filed a private complaint before the special court.

The complainant stated that the Governor, Office of the Chief Secretary, and the Legislative Assembly's Speaker have not responded to his request for sanction for prosecution. Hence, there was a deemed prosecution sanction, he contended.

Citing various orders passed by the Apex Court about the requirement of prior sanction, the special court said that it cannot refer the matter for investigation against a public servant without a valid sanction order under section 19 (1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the course of the argument, the court noted that the public prosecutor had presented a memo signed by D Rajendra, DySP of ACB, and produced a photocopy of the order signed by the undersecretary to the governor. By the order dated June 23, 2021, the governor had rejected the request of the complainant for sanction for prosecution of the chief minister.