Special court declares Ramachandran Viswanathan as fugitive economic offender

Ramachandran Vishwanathan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director of Devas Multimedia private limited was declared a Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO) by the special court in Bengaluru on Thursday. Vishwanathan is accused number 2 in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act case taken by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in 2018.

Vishwanathan and nine other accused persons are alleged of cheating Rs 579 crore of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the United States of America. The amount was received by the firm as a part of a satellite deal with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 2005 which was annulled in 2011.

ED had filed an application before the XXI Additional City Civil & Sessions Judge and Principal Special Judge for CBI cases, Bengaluru (CCH – 4) on May 4 under The Fugitive Economic Offenders Act for declaring the accused as FEO under sections 4, 10 and 12 of FEOA and for confiscation of the properties of the accused. Principal Special Judge KL Ashok on hearing the argument placed by P Prasanna Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor, before the court passed the order on Thursday declaring as Vishwanathan and confiscating properties to the Central Government.

Prasanna Kumar reportedly failed to respond to the notice issued under FEOA and appear before the court in person. The other nine accused persons are facing trial in the court. He is the main accused in the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had first taken up the case against accused persons before ED registered a case.

A notice was issued to Vishwanathan and it was served on December 12, 2022, as per the communication received by the Ministry of External Affairs. After Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, Vishwanathan is the third person to be declared as FEO. Vishwanathan is a citizen of the USA residing in Cedar Wood Drove, North Bethesda, MD, USA.

Under FEOA the properties of an FEO which are proceeds of crime including benami and other properties may be confiscated by the Special Court.

List of properties which are proceeds of crime and liable to be confiscated under FEOA:

Amount in various bank accounts including term deposit Rs 61.94 crore, mutual funds Rs 17.81 crore, balance in the bank accounts of M/s.Devas Multimedia Pvt.Ltd Rs 3.1 crore, in total Rs 82.86 crore.