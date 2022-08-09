Special trains on Bengaluru-Belagavi route

Special trains on Bengaluru-Belagavi route

The train (07373) will leave Yeshwantpur at 9.30 pm on August 18

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 09 2022, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 03:56 ist

The South Western Railway (SWR) will run two special trains between Bengaluru and Belagavi.

The Yeshwantpur-Belagavi-Yashwantpur Superfast Special will leave Yashwantpur (07371) at 9.30 pm on August 12. In the return direction, the train (07372) will leave Belagavi at 9.20 pm on August 15.

The train (07373) will leave Yeshwantpur at 9.30 pm on August 18. In the return direction, the train will leave Belagavi at 9.20 pm on August 21.

Karnataka News
Karnataka
South Western Railway (SWR)
Bengaluru
Belagavi

