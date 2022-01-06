SpiceJet flies B737 Max 8 aircraft on Belagavi-Delhi route

SpiceJet flew the B737 Max 8, 189-seater aircraft flight on the Belagavi-Delhi sector on Thursday.

An event was organised at the airport to celebrate the landing of the B737 Max8 189-seater flight. Airport director Rajesh Kumar Maurya welcomed the crew, garlanded both the captains of the flight and cut cake to mark the occasion.

Maurya thanked Spicejet for operating the B737 Max8 189-seater flight and believing in Belagavi.

SpiceJet has been providing air connectivity to the national capital since last August 13 and passengers have patronised the service with passenger load being near cent per cent on many days. A total of 77 passengers arrived from Delhi and 76 departed towards Delhi on Thursday.

SpiceJet started air services on the Belagavi-Delhi sector on August 13, 2021, by Boeing 737-700 aircraft three times a week and since December 20, services have been increased to four times a week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

At present, as per the schedule, the flight departs from Delhi at 6.35 am and arrives at Belagavi at 9.30 am. The flight departs from Belagavi at 10 am and reaches Delhi at 12.30 pm.

