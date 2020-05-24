Spike in Karnataka COVID-19 cases due to Maharashtra returnees

Karnataka reported a whopping 216 cases and two deaths on a single day on Saturday. Of the 216, 187 are returnees from Maharashtra, making up 86% of the cases.

The rest are from Delhi (2), Tamil Nadu (2), Gujarat (2), Rajasthan (1), and Andhra Pradesh (1). Some suffered from severe acute respiratory illness (1), influenza-like-illness (3); a few patients’ contacts were still being traced (2); and a few patients were contacts of previously diagnosed patients (15).

A 32-year-old from Bengaluru’s Nagawara died on Saturday. He was emaciated before admission to the hospital on May 19, suffered from co-morbidities like TB and died after a cardiac arrest on Saturday. The second death was reported from Dakshina Kannada district. Though the patient ended his life on Thursday at a quarantine centre in Kadandale, his swabs tested positive on Saturday.

A four-month-old baby is among Saturday’s cases. Yadgir (72), Raichur (40), Mandya (28), Chikkaballapur (26) and Gadag (15) accounted for most of the cases. Now, the state has 1,307 active cases and 608 discharges. The death toll stands at 42 along with two suicides. Thirteen patients are in ICU.

Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey told DH, “We had anticipated these cases from Maharashtra that is why we took strong decisions despite criticism to mandatorily quarantine people from six high-risk states. In these seven days, we will at least come to know of those who test positive.”