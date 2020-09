Spoorthi Y Agnihotri of Marimallappa's School has emerged as district topper and one of the second toppers for the state in SSLC examination by scoring 624 out of 625 marks.

Agnihotri had obtained less 618 marks but she applied for revaluation of answer scripts which resulted in her scoring 624 out of 625 marks and emerging as a topper.

Earlier, three students, who had secured 623 out of 625 were the district toppers.