Srinivas University gets recognition from DSIR

  • Jul 01 2020, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 23:07 ist

Srinivas University, Mangaluru, received recognition from the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, to intensify scientific and industrial research.

The primary endeavor of DSIR is to promote research and development (R&D) activities of educational institutes and industries. It provides a link between recognised universities, scientific laboratories, and industrial establishments for the transfer of technologies through the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and facilitates investment in RD through Central Electronics Limited (CEL).

DSIR is issuing recognition certificates to well known and proven educational institutes/universities and industries strong in research and development activities.

This recognition allows the universities to waive the Customs and Excise duties for purchasing of equipment, instrument spares, and consumables for R&D activities.

