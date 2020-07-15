Sriramulu helpless, says only God can save us

Sriramulu pleads helplessness, says only God can save us

  Jul 15 2020
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 22:19 ist

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, Health Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday expressed helplessness saying "only a God can save us." 

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said, "The Covid-19 cases are proliferating rapidly. The situation is getting out of hand. Only God can save us."

On the allegations by the Congress on financial anomalies in procuring medical equipment and safety gears, the Health minister said, "The virus is spreading fast. In such situation the Congress is indulging in cheap politics. The government is ready to face the consequences of its actions. But the Congress must stop making wild and baseless allegations, he said adding that the Congress leaders should have control over tongue.

Sriramulu said the Ayush and MBBS doctors should not strike work in crisis situation, "The government is ready to discuss their demands. A few private hospitals are bringing a bad repute to all establishments."

Stringent action will be taken against the private hospitals if they refuse to admit and treat the Covid patients, the minister warned.

