Sriramulu to head 371(J) implementation cabinet sub-committee 

The Karnataka government has issued an order constituting a cabinet sub-committee to supervise and review the developmental works being taken up under the special status accorded under 371(J) of the Indian Constitution to the Kalyana Karnataka region.

According to the order issued on Tuesday, Transportation Minister B Sriramulu will be the chairman of the sub-committee.

Major and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, Tourism Minister Anand Singh, Mines and Geology Minister Achar Alappa, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan and Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh will be the members of the committee.

