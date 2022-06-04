Srirangapatna: Police block mosque road ahead of march

Srirangapatna: Police block mosque road ahead of march

The march would start from Kuvempu Circle in the town to Jamia Masjid seeking permission to perform puja at the Jamia Masjid mosque

Kandya Ranjith
Kandya Ranjith, DHNS, Srirangapatna,
  • Jun 04 2022, 10:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 10:58 ist

Police on Saturday were on high alert across Srirangapatna town ahead of the “Moolamandira Chalo” campaign called by Hindu outfits.

The march would start from Kuvempu Circle in the town to Jamia Masjid seeking permission to perform puja at the Jamia Masjid mosque.

The Police have blocked the road leading to the mosque to avoid any discrepancies. Nearly 250 policemen, one ASP, three DySP, 11 Circle Inspectors and 30 PSIs have been deployed.

Earlier today, Deputy Commissioner C Ashwati visited the spot and directed the authorities concerned to be on high alert.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

srirangapatna
Mosque
India News
Protests
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Anamika Haksar's Old Delhi tale gets theatre release

Anamika Haksar's Old Delhi tale gets theatre release

A look at the human capital at work

A look at the human capital at work

Sidhu Moose Wala was tragically misunderstood

Sidhu Moose Wala was tragically misunderstood

Whackyverse | Will Jaggesh liven up lives as an MP?

Whackyverse | Will Jaggesh liven up lives as an MP?

DH Toon | Next dig site: US Embassy

DH Toon | Next dig site: US Embassy

5 fun things you can try during power cuts

5 fun things you can try during power cuts

Kolkata musician redesigns two age-old instruments

Kolkata musician redesigns two age-old instruments

Bengaluru monsoon: Predict floods, but design to drain

Bengaluru monsoon: Predict floods, but design to drain

Shivamogga grower, Dutchman create palm leather

Shivamogga grower, Dutchman create palm leather

SRK's look with bandaged face from 'Jawan' goes viral

SRK's look with bandaged face from 'Jawan' goes viral

 