Srirangapatna: Police block mosque road ahead of march

Police on Saturday were on high alert across Srirangapatna town ahead of the “Moolamandira Chalo” campaign called by Hindu outfits.

The march would start from Kuvempu Circle in the town to Jamia Masjid seeking permission to perform puja at the Jamia Masjid mosque.

The Police have blocked the road leading to the mosque to avoid any discrepancies. Nearly 250 policemen, one ASP, three DySP, 11 Circle Inspectors and 30 PSIs have been deployed.

Earlier today, Deputy Commissioner C Ashwati visited the spot and directed the authorities concerned to be on high alert.