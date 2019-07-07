SSLC answer sheets to become tamper-proof

To put an end to malpractices during evaluation of answer scripts, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (SSLC Board) is set to implement new measures from March-April 2020 SSLC exams.

Evaluators of SSLC answer scripts will be unable to see any identifiable indicators such as school or centre codes on the OMR sheets, as the facing page of the OMR sheet, which usually displays such codes and details, will be removed before being handed over for evaluation.

The move, sources in the SSLC Board told DH, will remove any room for malpractice. In the past, there have been reports of evaluators resorting to malpractice by identifying the school and exam centre details.

Confirming the news, a top official of the board said after the completion of the exam, “each answer script will be scanned and a dummy number generated for the sheets”.

“While sending the answer script (OMR Sheet) to evaluators, the controller of the examination will remove the facing page that has details of students and the centre,” said the official.

Explaining the process, a technical officer with the board said the dummy number would be printed “both on the OMR sheet as well as on the pages of the answer script”.

“After the evaluation of the script, officials will compare and tally the dummy numbers with the number saved on the computer server. Accordingly, marks will be credited to the students’ account,” said the officer.

Currently, evaluators are provided with the OMR sheets intact. “Starting from 2020 exams, all answer scripts will be handed over to teachers after removing the front page of the OMR sheets,” the official added.