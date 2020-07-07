SSLC evaluators' remuneration hiked by 5%

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has increased the remuneration of evaluators who are taking part in SSLC evaluation work.

The Board has issued an order increasing remuneration by 5%. For first language it has been revised from Rs 18 per paper to Rs 22. For second/third language it has been revised from Rs 16.38 to Rs 20 and for other subjects it is revised from Rs 17.43 to Rs 20. Even the remuneration of officials work at all levels during evaluation has been revised.