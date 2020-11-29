SSLC exam time table may be out in December

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is preparing to announce the time table for Class 10 board exams even as uncertainty prevails over the reopening of schools.

Sources from KSEEB told DH that they have received instructions from the Department of Primary and Secondary Education to prepare the time table. “The minister for primary and secondary education is likely to convene a meeting in this regard in a day or two,” the sources said.

The instruction came as a surprise for the KSEEB officials as there is still no clarity over reopening of schools amid rising complaints about online classes. “There are discussions to increase the multiple-choice questions for board exams this year, considering the absence of offline classes. The direction to prepare the time table was a surprise for us also,” the sources said.

The timetable is likely to be announced in the third week of December. However, officials of KSEEB refused to reveal details about the same.

The school managements have demanded that the department provide the final syllabus, after deducting portions from it, considering the current situation. “The syllabus needs to be reduced considering the current scenario. About 30% has already been cut and there is a need to reduce it further,” said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka.

“The online classes are not effective and there is no attendance monitoring tool, no clarity about the reach in rural areas and among government school kids. When this is the scenario, how can we conduct exams based on online classes?” Kumar said.