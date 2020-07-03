SSLC exams conclude, minister gives credit to students

  Jul 03 2020
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 21:16 ist
Students celebrating after write SSLC last exam at the M S Ramaiah School at Mathikere in Bengaluru on Friday, 03 July, 2020. Photo by Janardhan B K

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases, the SSLC examinations concluded in the state on Friday. A total of 102 students could not appear for the examination due to reasons associated with the pandemic.

"It was a huge challenge. We did not conduct the examination to prove a point. But, it was aimed at boosting confidence in students and parents. The examination centres were converted into safety centres. We followed the SoP and guidelines issued by the Health department at every step," Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said. He credited the students for the successful completion of the exams.

The minister said that students who were unable to attend the examination due to reasons associated with Covid-19, would be allowed to appear for the supplementary exams to be held in August.  However, the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state has cast a cloud on supplementary examinations.

"Experts are saying the cases will rise in August. We are not sure of conducting  supplementary exams. We will take a decision after discussion", a source in the department said.

The evaluation of SSLC answer sheets will be held from July 13 to 30. The minister said the SoP was being prepared keeping health and safety of evaluators in mind. Teachers and staff aged above 55 and those with comorbidities have been exempted from evaluation duty.

According to the data provided by the department, more than 98% of the students who had enrolled, appeared for the SSLC examination held from June 25 to July 3.

Suresh Kumar said that the results of the second-year PU examinations were likely to declared in the third week of July.

