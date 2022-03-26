SSLC exams to begin from Monday; hijab not allowed

A total of 8.73 lakh students will appear for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination starting from March 28 in as many as 3,444 exam centres across Karnataka.

Students wearing hijab will not be allowed to sit for exams which will conclude on April 22. The government has also said that wearing a mask is not mandatory.

Going by the recent judgement by the Karnataka High Court on the hijab row, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has instructed all students appearing for the exams to stick to the court order on uniform.

Also Read — Siddu defends hijab, says even Hindu girls, seers cover their heads

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh told DH, "Every student has to follow the court order when it comes to uniforms."

With Covid-19 cases dipping, the board has relaxed restrictions and it is not mandatory for students to wear masks during the exams.

"We have asked authorities concerned to sanitise the classrooms every day, but wearing masks will not be mandatory during examinations," the minister explained.

This year, as many as 8,73,846 candidates from 15,387 schools located in various parts of Karnataka are appearing for the examination, of which 8,20,888 are freshers and 46,200 are private candidates. As per KSEEB data, four transgender candidates have registered for the SSLC exams. Over 4,52,732 male and 4,21,110 female candidates have registered for the exams.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: