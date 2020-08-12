SSLC results: Udupi secures Grade A

Udupi is one of the 10 districts in Karnataka that secured Grade A, according to SSLC examination results made public on Monday.

All the education blocks-Karkala, Baindoor, Kundapura, Udupi North and Udupi South had secured Grade A.

Twenty-one schools in Baindoor, 24 in Kundapura, 37 in Karkala, 38 in Udupi North and 39 in Udupi South had secured Grade A. Similarly, nine schools in Baindoor, 15 in Kundapura, 13 in Karkala, 17 in Udupi North and 25 in Udupi South had secured Grade B while 23 schools secured Grade C in the district.

Udupi had secured the second position in pass percentage with 89.49 % during 2018-19. Out of 13,635 registered students, a total of 13,050 had written their exam. As many as 587 students from Udupi district had written their exam outside the district.

DDPI Sheshashayana Karinja expressed immense satisfaction over the results.

All the five blocks securing Grade A speaks volumes on the quality of education imparted. Amid the Covid-19 scare, the students have done well, he added.

100% results

Many schools in the district had secured 100% results including Morarji Desai School in Miyar; Bhuvanendra Kannada Medium School, Karkala; NASAM Aided High School, Nitte; Jnanasudha High School; St Maria Goretti High School, Hirgana; SVT English Medium High School, Karkala; Ajekaru Church High School; Lions High School, Saccharipete and Sacred Heart High School in Bajagoli.

The schools securing 100 per cent results in Udupi taluk are GHS School, Hejamadi Kodi; Anantheshwara High School, Udupi; SVS School, Katpadi; Poornaprajna English Medium School, Admaru.

The schools in Baindoor and Brahmavar taluks that achieved cent per cent results are: Government High School, Chithooru; Vivekananda English Medium School, Uppunda; Sri Durgaparameshwari High School, Kamalashile; Shubhada English Medium School, Kirimanjeshwara; Little Star School, Yadadi Matyadi; SV English Medium School, Gangolli; Mother Teresa School, Shankaranarayana; Stella Mary's School, Gangolli; Government High School, Nukkooru; Morarji Desai School, Brahmavar; Milagres High School and Mount Rosary School, Kalyanpura.