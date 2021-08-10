SSLC student ends life over low marks

A student, who had obtained low marks in the SSLC examination, ended her life at Lokapur in Mudhol taluk in the district on Tuesday.
Ishwarya Shankara Barakera (16) took the extreme step when no one was at the house, her mother Shanthavva stated in a complaint registered with the police.
Ishwarya was living with her mother at Bhovi Galli in the village. Her father had passed away ten years ago. Her mother is a lime seller.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bengalureans trusted neighbours during Covid lockdown
Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown
Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio
AFI to celebrate August 7 as National Javelin Day
'Cricket no longer the only popular sporting career'
This pump offers free petrol to anyone named 'Neeraj'
In Pics | Most polluted countries in the world