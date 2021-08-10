SSLC student ends life over low marks

  • Aug 10 2021, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 03:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A student, who had obtained low marks in the SSLC examination, ended her life at Lokapur in Mudhol taluk in the district on Tuesday. 

Ishwarya Shankara Barakera (16) took the extreme step when no one was at the house, her mother Shanthavva stated in a complaint registered with the police. 

Ishwarya was living with her mother at Bhovi Galli in the village. Her father had passed away ten years ago. Her mother is a lime seller.  

Karnataka
Suicide

