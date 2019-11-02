SSLC students' prayers answered with toppers' script

The department of primary and secondary education is thinking of distributing photocopies of answer scripts of previous years’ SSLC toppers to boost results in struggling schools, a move that will bring cheer to lakhs of anxious Class 10 students looking to crack the exam.

The novel suggestion was floated during the recent review meeting conducted by primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar.

The idea behind the decision is to reveal to students the secrets of toppers’ success: way to answer questions, picking the questions in order and other such tips.

“This was a suggestion received during one of the review meetings at Kalyana Karnataka districts. We have taken this seriously and thinking of implementing the same in districts where performance is poor,” said Suresh Kumar.

For this year, said department officials, the answer scripts of first 100 state toppers will be photocopied and distributed to students studying in schools which saw poor SSLC results.

“For the next academic year, the plan is to publish toppers’ answer scripts on the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board website,” said a senior official of the department.

The proposal was before the department for last three years, but it was kept on hold to maintain the privacy of students.

“We need to get permission from students or parents concerned before distributing the answer scripts. We will start the process soon after receiving an official order from the department,” said an official from the board.

This year, beneficiaries of the decision will be students from Kalyana Karnataka districts of Bidar, Raichur, Bellary, Koppal, Kalaburagi and Yadgir.