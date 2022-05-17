SSLC to announce results tomorrow

SSLC to announce results tomorrow

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 17 2022, 23:15 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 07:10 ist

The results of the SSLC examinations will be announced tomorrow (Thursday) around 12 noon.

The results of all the students will be uploaded on the websites and available on www.kseeb.kar.nic.in and www.karresults.nic.in.

The students will also receive messages on their registered mobile numbers. This year, 8.73 lakh candidates appeared for the examinations held from March 28 to April 11 across the state.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has retained the 10% grace marks this year too considering loss of learning due to Covid. 

