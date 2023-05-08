SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts

Bhoomika R Pai of Udupi has topped the SSLC examination by scoring 625 out of 625.

“I erupted with joy after the results were announced,” Bhoomika, who was visiting her maternal grandmother’s home in Katpadi near Kaup, said.

Bhoomika, who studied at Bengaluru-based New Macaulay School, aspires to be an astronaut. She is also a trained classical dancer and a throwball player.

“Hard work and guidance from teachers and parents helped me score full marks in all examinations,” she said.

Her parents are both employed in Bengaluru. She revealed that she was expecting marks above 95 per cent. Bhoomika said that when she returned from school in the afternoon, she would study whatever she had learnt in the classroom.

Read | Dakshina Kannada secures A grade with 89.47 pass percentage in SSLC

“I did not attend any tuition and was studying all by myself until 12 midnight,” she added.

Srilahari Devadiga, who is the second topper in the state, hails from Jaladi village in Hemmadi in Kundapura.

She studied at Sri Venktramana English Medium High School. She scored 624 marks. She wishes to become a doctor in order to serve the community. “I did not attend any tuition and prepared my studies regularly. I used to study for longer hours during the exam,” she recollected.

She was expecting 620 marks, she said and added that a strict study routine is essential.

Parent Sridhar Devadiga, who runs a musical band team and mother Lalitha, who works as a typist at the Kundapura Urban Development Authority, are both pleased with their daughter’s achievements.

She missed out on being a topper by one mark in mathematics, obtaining 99 instead of 100.