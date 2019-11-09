Staff crunch hits child rights group functioning

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) is running short of staff since its inception and this is affecting the redressal mechanism at the commission for 10 years now.

Commission was established in 2009 with 12 sanctioned posts. Of which, only 5 posts are filled while the remaining are lying vacant or outsourced.

The authorities of the commission alleged that, despite repeated requests, the state government has not taken measures to fill the posts. Chairperson of the commission Dr Antony Sebastion said, “The earlier chairperson had sent at least three requests to the government to fill vacant posts. After taking charge, I have sent one communication. But nothing has come out of it.”

He said that the shortage of staff was affecting the redressal mechanism. “Inadequate staff at the commission is affecting the disposal of cases,” he said. As per the data available with the commission, around 12 to 14 cases are filed every day. But the commission is disposing of around 50 cases in a month.

According to authorities from the commission, it is getting more cases related to Right to Education issues. “We are getting more cases related to RTE, especially on demanding fee, issuing TCs and harassing parents who raise an objection,” said chairperson. Commission deals with three major acts, POCSO, Juvenile act and RTE. “As the District Education Regulatory Authorities have failed to deal with cases related to RTE, especially fee issues, the aggrieved parties approach the commission,” said Dr Niranjanaradhya consultant to the commission (RTE issues).