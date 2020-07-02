Staff of govt med colleges seek cashless treatment facility

Over 3,000 teaching and non-teaching employees working with teaching/medical college hospitals across Karnataka under the jurisdiction of medical education department have demanded cashless service scheme at private hospitals for their treatment during the Covid-19 crisis.

According to Karnataka Government Medical Education Department Institutions Employees Welfare Association, the staff working with these government medical college hospitals have no facilities like Jyoti Sanjeevini or any other cashless services during emergencies.

The association submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday demanding inclusion of these employees in Jyoti Sanjeevini or other cashless medical service.

Dr Thumallapalli A, Joint Secretary of the association, said, "Currently, we are also handling Covid-19 positive cases and many of us are contracting virus. In case of non-availability of beds in government hospitals, we need to depend on private hospitals."

"We request the government to consider us for the services extended to other Covid warriors working with other government institutions," he added.

The director of medical education said, "the permanent staff are eligible for facilities like Jyoti Sanjeevini, for contract employees, it is a matter of concern and for 'D' group employees we have given ESI cards. The Rs 50 lakh insurance announced by the chief minister will be applicable for these employees also."